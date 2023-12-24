2 drone-dropped packets with arms, cash seized near LoC in Jammu





The packets, believed to have been dropped by Pakistani drones for subversive activities, were noticed lying in an open field in Channi Dewano village in the Khour area at around 7.50 am, they said.





The Army and the police launched a joint operation immediately and the packets were opened with the help of a bomb disposal squad, leading to the recovery of the arms and cash, officials said.





The recovery included a 9 mm Italian-made pistol, three magazines, 30 rounds, three improvised explosive devices, three IED batteries, a hand grenade and Rs 35,000 in cash, they said.





The recovery comes a day after Army troops scuttled an infiltration bid by eliminating a terrorist in the same sector. -- PTI

