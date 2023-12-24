RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
17-year-old dies days after being assaulted by schoolmates in Delhi
December 24, 2023  12:46
image
A 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital days after being allegedly assaulted by some students from his school in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, the police said on Sunday. 

On December 12, an altercation took place between the victim and the group of students over a petty issue, however, the matter was resolved following the intervention of some elders, the police said. 

"At around 5 pm on December 15, the victim was attacked by the accused and sustained injuries on his face and head. He went home after getting first aid," said a senior police officer. 

However, he lost consciousness on Saturday morning and was taken to GTB Hospital, from where he was referred to RML hospital, police said. 

He died around 10.30 pm on Saturday, they said. 

A case of assault was registered and a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of death, said the police. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Terrorists shoot dead ex-SP inside mosque while giving 'azaan' call in JK
Terrorists shoot dead ex-SP inside mosque while giving 'azaan' call in JK

He was shot dead by terrorists inside the mosque in the Gantmulla locality of the north Kashmir district's Sheeri area early Sunday, they said.

Practicing Hindu, never ate beef, clarifies YouTuber Jani over Puri temple row
Practicing Hindu, never ate beef, clarifies YouTuber Jani over Puri temple row

Jani said that as a food blogger, she has informed people about local cuisines of various places and that's what happened in Kerala video, whose screenshots are being used.

India's women rewrite history; clinch 1st Test win vs Australia
India's women rewrite history; clinch 1st Test win vs Australia

India secured its inaugural victory against Australia in women's Test cricket at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

EPL PIX: Arsenal levels Liverpool; tops Christmas table
EPL PIX: Arsenal levels Liverpool; tops Christmas table

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus' second-half goals gave West Ham a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League's early game on Saturday, as the Hammers briefly moved into the top six.

SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update
SEE: Suryakumar Yadav shares emotional injury update

Suryakumar Yadav, faced a setback with an injury, sharing a video update with fans on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances