Suspected Khalistanis deface Hindu temple wall with anti-India graffiti in US
December 23, 2023  09:59
image
Suspected pro-Khalistan activists allegedly defaced the Swaminarayan temple in Newark, California, the police said, adding that the incident came to light on Friday (local time).  

The exterior wall of the Hindu temple was defaced with anti-India graffiti.  

The Newark Police Service has started an investigation into the vandalism.  

According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night.  

"One of the devotees, who lives close to the shrine, discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti in black ink on an exterior wall of the building, and the local administration was immediately informed," Bhargav Raval, the spokesperson for the temple administration, told ANI.  

The spokesperson added the temple authorities were 'shocked' to find the anti-Indian graffiti on its wall.  

Shedding more light into the incident, Jonathan Arguello, a police captain for the city of Newark, said the 'targeted act' was being investigated.  

"Based on the graffiti, we believe it was a targeted act, and it's going to be investigated with full thoroughness. I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark police department and the Newark community, we're deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they're senseless and they have no room. We won't tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity. I can also tell you that officers are currently investigating this via evidence collection," the captain told reporters during a press conference. -- ANI               
