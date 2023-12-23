RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Relief activities continue in TN's flood-hit Thoothukudi; NDRF rescue people
December 23, 2023  10:34
Relief activities continued in the rain ravaged coastal district of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu while an NDRF team accompanied by police rescued the people marooned in the SIPCOT industrial area on Saturday. 

The NDRF team along with the SIPCOT police rescued the flood-affected women and children by boat and provided them food. 

Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena undertook an inspection of the flood-hit areas in the district today and assessed the damage due to rains. 

Relief activity is in full swing at Antoniyarpuram area, which was among the worst affected. 

A bridge near Antoniyarpuram on the Thoothukudi-Palayamgottai National Highway was breached during the extreme rainfall on December 17 and 18 that triggered floods while the bridges at Eral and Attur on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road have also been severely damaged. 

Restoration work is also on at Srivaikuntam, Attur, Eral, Agaram,and Kayalpattinam areas which are still inundated. -- PTI
