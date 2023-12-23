Priests can bless gay couples: Meghalaya church

The Catholic Church in Meghalaya announced that its priests will be allowed to bless same-sex couples sans any marriage rites, days after Pope Francis approved blessings for such couples.





The declaration brought about major changes in the Catholic Church organisation in the northeastern state with over 10 lakh population.





"The Catholic Church issued the declaration 'Fiducia Supplicans' approved by Pope Francis. With this, it will be possible for a Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples but without any type of ritual of the Church that resembles a marriage rite," Archbishop of Shillong, Victor Lyngdoh said in statement on Friday.





"This is a spontaneous prayer of a priest with informal words. The blessing does not signify approval of the union. The declaration stresses on the pastoral meaning of blessings," he stated.





Emphasising that this should not be mistaken as the official liturgical and ritual blessings of the Church during marriage, the Archbishop said. -- PTI