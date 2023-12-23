RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prasanth Kishor-Chandrababu meet raises eyebrows
December 23, 2023  20:25
Election strategist Prasanth Kishor met Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Saturday.

However, it was not clear what the agenda was, and it raised eyebrows among political circles in Andhra Pradesh.

Kishor, TDP general secretary Lokesh and three more persons landed at Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada around 3 pm today in a private jet.

A video of Lokesh and Kishor arriving from the airport and boarding a black SUV went viral.

A source confirmed to PTI that Kishor met opposition leader Naidu at his residence.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister A Rambabu mocked the political rendezvous between Naidu, Lokesh and Kishor.

'When the (building) material itself is defective what can the mason do?' said Rambabu in a post on 'X', referring to the state of affairs of TDP.

In the run-up to the 2019 assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the southern state, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy hired the services of Kishor, which eventually resulted in his party winning the polls.

However, TDP leaders and cadres launched a tirade against Kishor for teaming up with Reddy back then, but now looks to be taking a different turn. -- PTI
