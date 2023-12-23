RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Music maestro Rashid Khan critical
December 23, 2023  17:35
The condition of music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who is undergoing treatment in a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, is stated to be critical, an official said on Saturday.

Khan, 55, has been put on ventilation, he added.

"Initially, he was reciprocating well to treatment. But after a cerebral attack, his condition started to deteriorate. He is critical and has been put on ventilator. Our doctors are keeping a constant watch on him," the official added.

Khan, who belongs to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, is the great-grandson of gharana-founder Inayat Hussain Khan.  -- PTI
