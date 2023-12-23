RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in money laundering case
December 23, 2023  13:08
image
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in  New Delhi on Saturday in a money laundering case linked to the issuance of visa to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said. 

The ED case pertains to the allegations of Rs 50 lakh being paid as kickbacks to Karti and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of the Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting up a power plant in Punjab, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) first information report (FIR).

The ED case stems from the CBI complaint. The agency will record the statement of the 52-year-old MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Karti earlier said that the ED probe was a 'fishing and roving' enquiry and that he has earlier submitted documents to the agency.

He sought more time to collect documents as he skipped appearance on December 12 and December 16.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

The Wrestling Federation of India, battling a sexual harassment scandal, may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted

India gets consular access after France detains flight
India gets consular access after France detains flight

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France on Thursday over suspected 'human trafficking', French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday.

Women's Test PIX: India in control after big lead
Women's Test PIX: India in control after big lead

India women picked up a couple of wickets in the morning session after grabbing a big lead to take control of the one-off Test against Australia.

365,300 Crimes Against Women
365,300 Crimes Against Women

Cruelty by husband or his relatives accounted for 38.3 per cent of all crimes against women.

40,175 Manufacturers Vanish From Tax Data
40,175 Manufacturers Vanish From Tax Data

Manufacturing's share in the profit pool of companies had declined before the pandemic.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances