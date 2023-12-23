RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K civilian deaths: Army to 'cooperate' in probe
December 23, 2023  19:37
image
The Army is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigation into the death of three civilians during an operation to track down terrorists behind the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, the force said on Saturday.

The three men, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead under 'mysterious circumstances' on Friday.

Their relatives and political leaders, however, alleged that they were among the eight people picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with Thursday's ambush.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations."

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday.

The ambush took place when the security personnel were moving to an ongoing search operation in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali in the Thanamandi-Surankote region.

Soon after the ambush, security forces launched a massive search operation in the densely forested areas.  -- PTI

IMAGE: National Conference workers and supporters stage a protest over civilian killings near the site of an ambush on Army vehicles in Jammus Poonch district, at their party headquarters in Srinagar on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AITA loses appeal, India will have to travel to Pakistan
AITA loses appeal, India will have to travel to Pakistan

The ITF tribunal has rejected AITA's contention that its Davis Cup team could face security concerns during the World Group I Play-off tie in Islamabad, paving the way for an Indian tennis team's visit to Pakistan for the first time in...

Rain threat looms large over opening Test
Rain threat looms large over opening Test

The batters could be in for some challenging times with the Supersport Park track expected to aid the fast bowlers as rain threat looms large over the opening Test between India and South Africa, curator Bryan Bloy said on Saturday.

Navy swings into action after ship hit by drone in Arabian Sea
Navy swings into action after ship hit by drone in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.

Women's Test PIX: Harmanpreet leads India's fightback but Aus hold onto lead
Women's Test PIX: Harmanpreet leads India's fightback but Aus hold onto lead

Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry kept Australia's hopes alive as they put together a dogged partnership in the post-lunch session on Day 3.

ED issues fresh summons after Tejashwi fails to appear
ED issues fresh summons after Tejashwi fails to appear

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a fresh summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav in the railway land-for-jobs scam case, asking him to appear on January 5, official sources said on...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances