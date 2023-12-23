RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India logs 752 Covid cases, highest since May 21; 4 die
December 23, 2023  10:37
File image
File image
India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday. 

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The country's COVID case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964). 

The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. 

The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas
Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas

'Through the roller-coaster of Life & Time, Christmas season is here again with tales of treated memories. As we wait, let there be Hope, Peace & Joy throughout.'

Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision
Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision

The chief minister said no one should indulge in vote bank politics

Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma

Any move of the present government to appease the Marathas may boomerang. Eknath Shinde is a worried man with the agitation not having an easy solution, notes Ramesh Menon.

Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op
Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Official sources said mobile Internet services were suspended both in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction

A month ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the under construction shrine.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances