Delhi's AQI recorded under 'severe' category
December 23, 2023  11:00
File image
The air quality index in the national capital on Saturday morning was recorded under 'severe' category, the Central Pollution Control Board said. 

The AQI in the national capital was recorded at 447, which comes under the severe' category. An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 severe-plus'. The Centre on Friday ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening AQI in the region. 

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi's daily average AQI, the Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said. 

Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan, the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR. -- PTI
