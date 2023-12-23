RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Covid has possibly peaked in Singapore: Minister
December 23, 2023  09:02
File image
File image
The latest wave of COVID-19 cases in Singapore has possibly peaked, and there is no need for additional measures, like wearing a face mask mandate, to be implemented, said minister for health Ong Ye Kung. 

"We might have a slight surge, but I think more or less, we are seeing the peak of this wave, Channel News Asia quoted Ong as saying on Friday at the soft opening of a health campus at Woodlands in northern Singapore. 

However, having about 600 to 700 hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients is quite a strain on the system, the minister noted. 

"We are a 10,000 bed-strong system. To take up 600 or 700 beds, it's six-seven per cent, which is not small. It's a significant workload on our healthcare workers and our system." 

"Nevertheless, I think our assessment remains ... that we can withstand this without additional SMMs (safe management measures)," said Ong. 

Noting that the estimated infection numbers have come down over the past few days, he said, "The indications are that we have plateaued. Experts say hospitalisation and the need for intensive care always lag infections, which have been rising for four weeks running from 10,726 infections in the week of Nov 12-18, to 58,300 in the week of December 10-16." -- PTI
