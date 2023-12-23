RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 civilian workers die in Army camp fire in J-K's Doda
December 23, 2023  09:25
image
Two civilian workers were charred to death in a fire inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, the police said. 

Parshotam (55) of Samba and Som Raj (45) of Kathua were running a tailor shop in the Arnoda Gatt Army camp and were caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, a police official said. 

The fire was reported at around 2.30 am, the official said, adding that the charred bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and are being handed over to their next of kin for last rites. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas
Saina, Mary Share Joy Of Christmas

'Through the roller-coaster of Life & Time, Christmas season is here again with tales of treated memories. As we wait, let there be Hope, Peace & Joy throughout.'

Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision
Karnataka withdraws ban on hijab; BJP flays Siddaramaiah's decision

The chief minister said no one should indulge in vote bank politics

Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma
Shinde's Maratha Reservation Dilemma

Any move of the present government to appease the Marathas may boomerang. Eknath Shinde is a worried man with the agitation not having an easy solution, notes Ramesh Menon.

Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op
Internet suspended in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

Official sources said mobile Internet services were suspended both in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction
Yogi Inspects Ram Temple Construction

A month ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of the under construction shrine.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances