136 UN workers killed in Gaza so far: Guterres

As many as 136 United Nations workers have lost their lives in the last 75 days in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas while several employees of the world body have been forced out of their homes, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterrres said.





Guterres said that no one has ever seen such number of casualties of the UN staff in the history of the world organisation.





'136 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed in 75 days--something we have never seen in @UN history. Most of our staff have been forced from their homes,' the UN Chief wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).





'I pay tribute to them and the thousands of aid workers risking their lives as they support civilians in Gaza,' he added.





The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. -- ANI

