RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
136 UN workers killed in Gaza so far: Guterres
December 23, 2023  14:06
image
As many as 136 United Nations workers have lost their lives in the last 75 days in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas while several employees of the world body have been forced out of their homes, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterrres said.

Guterres said that no one has ever seen such number of casualties of the UN staff in the history of the world organisation.

'136 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed in 75 days--something we have never seen in @UN history. Most of our staff have been forced from their homes,' the UN Chief wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

'I pay tribute to them and the thousands of aid workers risking their lives as they support civilians in Gaza,' he added.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.   -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Women's Test PIX: McGrath, Perry keep Aus hopes alive
Women's Test PIX: McGrath, Perry keep Aus hopes alive

Tahlia McGrath and Ellyse Perry kept Australia's hopes alive as they put together a dogged partnership in the post-lunch session on Day 3.

SEE: Why this MP BJP leader wore footwear after 6 yrs
SEE: Why this MP BJP leader wore footwear after 6 yrs

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Anuppur district unit chief in Madhya Pradesh, who had vowed in 2017 not to wear footwear till the party forms a government in the state, started wearing it again on Saturday, days after the saffron party...

Injured Hardik Pandya doubtful for IPL 2024
Injured Hardik Pandya doubtful for IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya is yet to recover from the ankle injury suffered during World Cup 2023.

Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW
Safeguarding women wrestlers key to WFI's return: UWW

The Wrestling Federation of India, battling a sexual harassment scandal, may need to safeguard women wrestlers to get its suspension lifted

India gets consular access after France detains flight
India gets consular access after France detains flight

The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carrying 303 Indian passengers was grounded in France on Thursday over suspected 'human trafficking', French authorities were quoted as saying by the local media on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances