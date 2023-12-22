RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman accuses former Barmer MLA, 8 others of raping her
December 22, 2023  12:11
A woman filed a case on Wednesday night accusing nine people, including former MLA of Barmer Mevaram Jain and RPS officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit, of raping her and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago. 

The case has been registered at the Rajeev Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jodhpur, police said. The woman has also alleged in the FIR that the accused also raped a minor friend of her and exerted pressure on her to bring other girls to them. 

 The accused also include two more police officers - Barmer SHO Gangaram Khawa and Sub Inspector Daud Khan -- and Pradhan Girdhari Singh Sodha. Confirming the FIR, SHO Shakil Ahmad said that a report has been filed against Jain and 8 others alleging gangrape, intimidation and threats. 

"She has alleged that Jain has been raping her since 2021, while one Ram Swaroop, who had introduced her to Jain, has been raping her for five years," said the official stating that the investigation has been initiated into the matter. 

The woman alleged that due to her father's illness, she came in contact with Ram Swaroop from Barmer about five years ago and he assured to help her. Taking advantage of her vulnerability, he raped her, recorded the acts and continued to sexually exploit her. -- PTI
