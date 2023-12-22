RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Why no public outcry over suspended MPs?
December 22, 2023  16:16
image
"Indians love to vote but won't guard institutions. We tend to romanticise the defeat of Indira Gandhi's Emergency regime. Certainly, India didn't rise up as a whole in 1977 to defend the institutions of democracy. It was sterilisation," writes Vir Sanghvi. Read the column here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field
Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field

Former US Open champions Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu will headline the qualifying field for the Australian Open as they look to reignite their careers in 2024 following struggles with injuries.

Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA
Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran considers absolute poverty a more direct and pressing concern for India. He argues that inequality is a relative concept. Simultaneously, with formerly economically deprived sections...

How Women Change The Political Game
How Women Change The Political Game

More than ever before, women voters can make or mar a political party's electoral fortunes.

It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach
It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach

England suffered a second successive white-ball series defeat to West Indies on Thursday after losing the fifth Twenty20 by four wickets but coach Matthew Mott said they will take valuable lessons from the tour into next year's World Cup.

French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India had invited United States President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances