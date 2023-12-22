Why no public outcry over suspended MPs?December 22, 2023 16:16
"Indians love to vote but won't guard institutions. We tend to romanticise the defeat of Indira Gandhi's Emergency regime. Certainly, India didn't rise up as a whole in 1977 to defend the institutions of democracy. It was sterilisation," writes Vir Sanghvi. Read the column here.
