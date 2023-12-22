RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish MLA on INDIA face
December 22, 2023  20:41
image
Janata Dal-United MLA Gopal Mandal on Friday said that the common public does not know Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and it is Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who should become the prime minister candidate for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

"Public does not who 'Kharge Pharge' is. Even I don't know he was the president of Congress. Nobody knows him. Masses don't know him. The public knows Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar should become prime minister. He is popular all over India," Mandal said.

Mandal, JD-U MLA from Gopalpur Assembly said that it was his party president Nitish Kumar who played a key role in stitching the INDIA bloc.

"Everything was done by Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar played the role of convenor when the alliance was named INDIA. He gathered all the regional leaders and helped in bringing them together for meetings again and again. They should choose Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister's face," he said.

The JD-U MLA also targeted the Congress and said that it is a party that cannot be trusted by the public.

"The Congress party is not worth trusting. It was the Congress under which people faced the brunt of inflation and rising prices. The BJP came into power only due to their poor policies. Now the BJP has taken inflation to another level. So why to pick faces of the past, pick new faces," Mandal said.  -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian student dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, 6 hospitalised
Indian student dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada, 6 hospitalised

The source of the carbon monoxide was determined to be a vehicle left running in the residence's garage, the police said on Tuesday.

'Shami's absence massive but India still favourites'
'Shami's absence massive but India still favourites'

Mohammed Shami's absence will certainly leave a gaping hole in India's planning but former South African pacer Fanie de Villiers believes that Rohit Sharma's men have the best chance of ending a 31-year wait for a Test series win in the...

India has no jurisdiction in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Republic
India has no jurisdiction in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech Republic

India's judicial authorities have 'no jurisdiction' in the case involving Nikhil Gupta, Czech justice ministry spokesperson Vladimir Repka has said, days after his family approached the Supreme Court seeking its intervention in the matter.

Here is how 17th LS passed half of bills amid record MP suspensions
Here is how 17th LS passed half of bills amid record MP suspensions

According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, 172 bills were discussed and passed during the term of 17th Lok Sabha, of which 86 bills in the Lok Sabha and 103 bills in the Rajya Sabha were discussed for less than two hours each.

Yearender 2023: So close, yet so far...: India's ICC trophy drought continues
Yearender 2023: So close, yet so far...: India's ICC trophy drought continues

The last time Team India won an ICC World Cup was in 2011 in India. It was a 50-over ODI format that was won under the astute leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances