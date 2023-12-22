RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Where has terrorism ended in Kashmir, asks Oppn
December 22, 2023  10:46
image
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said that terrorism has not ended in the Union Territory hours after four army soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday. 

 Speaking to ANI on Thursday in Srinagar about the latest terror attack, the National Conference President said, "...Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended."

 "They(Central govt) are only talking about boosting tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here....", the NC leader warned .

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you(BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again on the Pulwama issue in 2024?. If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country...."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

What changes new Telecom Bill will bring
What changes new Telecom Bill will bring

Officials said the bill has provided a clear legal basis for spectrum allocation, which till now was allocated or auctioned by the government based on the interpretation of various laws and judgements.

'Unfortunately, we haven't been able to give Sanju the chance at No. 3'
'Unfortunately, we haven't been able to give Sanju the chance at No. 3'

Sanju Samson, elevated to No.3 spot, hit his maiden international century in the third and final ODI against South Africa.

Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10
Why Amyra Is A Perfect 10

Amyra Dastur has the knack of looking positively divine in just about everything.

Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 Lok Sabha Poll
Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 Lok Sabha Poll

Even if the BJP gets 60, 70, or even 100 per cent of the votes in the seats where it scored more than 50 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, these will still add up to only 224 seats, argues Shekhar Gupta.

Dry Day Review: Jitendra Kumar Gets A Thumbs Up Again
Dry Day Review: Jitendra Kumar Gets A Thumbs Up Again

There is an authenticity and sense of purpose about Dry Day which is appealing, observes Deepa Gahlot.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances