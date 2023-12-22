Where has terrorism ended in Kashmir, asks Oppn





Speaking to ANI on Thursday in Srinagar about the latest terror attack, the National Conference President said, "...Even today there is terrorism in J&K, there has just been an incident. Terrorism has not ended."





"They(Central govt) are only talking about boosting tourism in Kashmir. Even if one tourist gets shot, no one will come here....", the NC leader warned .





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Yesterday's terrorist attack in Poonch is a repeat of the Pulwama attack. The govt is sleeping. Do you(BJP) again want to do politics on the sacrifice by our jawans? Do you want to seek votes again on the Pulwama issue in 2024?. If we ask questions about the Poonch incident, then they will throw us out of Delhi or the country...."

