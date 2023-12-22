RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by ex-assistant
December 22, 2023  08:44
image
Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexually assaulting his assistant in an Atlanta hotel room over a decade ago.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Asta Jonasson claims that the actor committed sexual assault against her in the fall of 2010 while working on the set of Fast Five in Atlanta.

She claims that in 2010 Diesel had trapped her against a wall in a hotel suite and masturbated in front of her.

According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, following a late night in September 2010, Jonasson was requested to remain in Diesel's suite at the St. Regis hotel until he finished hosting women from a club. Once the women departed, Diesel allegedly took hold of Jonasson's wrists and dragged her onto the bed.

"Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no.

"Vin Diesel then escalated his assault," the suit said, with the actor trying to pull down his assistant's underwear.

The suit stated that Jonasson fled to a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her, and forced her to touch him. He then pinned her against a wall and masturbated.

According to Jonasson's claims in the legal document, the #MeToo and Time's Up movements gave her strength to take back control and seek retribution for the pain she experienced from Vin Diesel and One Race.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why's Siraj Heartbroken?
Why's Siraj Heartbroken?

Mohammed Siraj took to Instagram and posted a story with a series of broken heart emojis. But what does his post mean?

When Samson Flexed His Muscles...
When Samson Flexed His Muscles...

Sanju Samson breathed a sigh of relief as he struck his maiden One Day International century during the third ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park stadium in Paarl on Thursday.

Parl passes 3 criminal law bills, Shah says end of 'tareekh-pe-tareekh' era
Parl passes 3 criminal law bills, Shah says end of 'tareekh-pe-tareekh' era

The bills that repeal and replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act will usher in a new era in the criminal justice system, Home Minister Amit Shah said

Space given to separatists, anti-India elements in Canada core issue: MEA
Space given to separatists, anti-India elements in Canada core issue: MEA

A day after Trudeau's remarks, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that India's "core issue" with Canada remains that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country.

CWC urges Rahul to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0; LS candidates soon
CWC urges Rahul to undertake Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0; LS candidates soon

Those responsible for protecting MPs have failed in their constitutional duties, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances