Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault by ex-assistant

Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexually assaulting his assistant in an Atlanta hotel room over a decade ago.





According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, Asta Jonasson claims that the actor committed sexual assault against her in the fall of 2010 while working on the set of Fast Five in Atlanta.





She claims that in 2010 Diesel had trapped her against a wall in a hotel suite and masturbated in front of her.





According to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, following a late night in September 2010, Jonasson was requested to remain in Diesel's suite at the St. Regis hotel until he finished hosting women from a club. Once the women departed, Diesel allegedly took hold of Jonasson's wrists and dragged her onto the bed.





"Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no.





"Vin Diesel then escalated his assault," the suit said, with the actor trying to pull down his assistant's underwear.





The suit stated that Jonasson fled to a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her, and forced her to touch him. He then pinned her against a wall and masturbated.





According to Jonasson's claims in the legal document, the #MeToo and Time's Up movements gave her strength to take back control and seek retribution for the pain she experienced from Vin Diesel and One Race.