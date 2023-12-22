RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Varun Gandhi salutes a true leader: Indira Gandhi
December 22, 2023  13:57
image
BJP MP and Indira Gandhi's grandson shares this letter (see alongside) written by her saying, "PM Smt Indira Gandhi's letter to the then Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw, after the historic victory in the 1971 War. A true leader knows that it is the entire team that wins, and knows when to be large-hearted and not take sole credit. On this day all of India salutes both these great Indian treasures."

India celebrates Vijay Diwas on December 16. 

To read an interview with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's family see this:  'Sam Loved Chhole Bature'
