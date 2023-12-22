RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Stalin visits flood ravaged Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts, distributes relief
December 22, 2023  01:16
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced flood relief of Rs 6,000 to the people in the areas worst affected by heavy rains in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts besides Rs 1,000 per family to those affected in Tenkasi and Kanyakumari districts. 

The relief will be provided to all family ration cardholders, he said here after inspecting the flood ravaged areas in the district. 

The state government will provide necessary relief to the people who lost their homes due to heavy rains, and also to farmers who suffered loss of livestock or crop, the Chief Minister told reporters in Tirunelveli. 

Enhanced compensation of Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 4 lakh to the kin of those who died due to rains and compensation for crop loss will also be provided, he added. 

Other areas in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts affected by rain would be given a relief of Rs1,000 for all family ration cardholders. 

During his visit, a seven-year-old girl, Sevita Bhagwati, studying in Class II, donated her savings to the Chief Minister towards the relief work. 

Stalin congratulated the girl. -- PTI
