Six held in Mumbai with 2.6 kg charas, 120 g MD





Officials said that the estimated value of seized drugs is around Rs 1.51 crore and the arrested 'drug peddlers' include one from Kashmir.





According to officials, in the first operation, the anti-narcotic cell of Bandra Unit on Thursday, while patrolling in Byculla east area, found two suspicious persons with possession of 1.8 kilograms of Kashmiri charas.





While interrogating one of the accused, the police got information that another one of his associates was in the Byculla East area.





After an intense search, the police were able to trace a third person from the Byculla East area from whom 800 gram Kashmiri charas was recovered.





In total, 2.6 kilogram Kashmiri charas was seized from all three accused valued at Rs 1.04 crore.





The drug peddlers procured the high-quality Kashmiri charas from Jammu Kashmir, officials said.





The modus operandi of crime is that one of the accused, identified as Haji Abdul Rehman, brings walnuts from Jammu and Kashmir.





Rehman then hid the high-quality Kashmiri charas in walnut bags and sold them in Mumbai, they said.





Incriminating details were extracted from the accused and the drug network was identified.





It was established that the first accused has two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases lodged against him. -- ANI

Six people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Mumbai with nearly 2.6 kilograms of "Kashmiri charas" and 120 grams of mephedrone drug seized from their possession in two separate operations, Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell officials said on Friday.