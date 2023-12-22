RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Show of strength at INDIA's 'Save Democracy' meet
December 22, 2023  12:48
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and leaders of INDIA bloc take part in the 'Save Democracy' protest against mass suspension of MPs, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "In the history of democracy in the world, 146 MPs have never been suspended... People should know that democracy is in danger. The protest is to tell people that whatever is happening is wrong for the future of the country... There is only one solution, people should change this government and bring the INDIA Alliance into power..."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram adds, "It was only natural on the part of the opposition to ask for a statement by the home minister. But the government was adamant in not heeding our request. So there were protests within the Parliament. The reaction of the government was to suspend 146 members of the opposition and ram through laws, which have far-reaching consequences on the daily life of people in India. The government wants to have a parliament which would only be a stamping house for all their laws without any discussion. So they want the Parliament to just be like in China or in North Korea... This is a betrayal of the faith people have in the parliamentary system. We want to highlight this and tell them what is happening in parliament is not good for India."
