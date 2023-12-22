Security beefed up on Jammu-Poonch highway post-attack





Three Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured in a terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, an official said.





The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.





"At approximately 3:45 pm on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops," an Army official said.





The operation is underway in general area DKG (Dera ki Gali) since the night of December 20.





"Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area ," Army officials said.





Operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained, they added. -- ANI

Security has been heightened on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway after the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector occurred on Thursday, which led to the killing of five Army personnel.