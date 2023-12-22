RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plea hearing against FIR copy to Parl accused today
December 22, 2023  11:48
The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to list for hearing during the day a plea by the city police challenging a trial court order directing it to supply a copy of the FIR to an accused in the Parliament security breach case. 

 The matter was mentioned for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna by the counsel for the police. 

 "We arrested four accused persons. In sensitive matters where we don't provide a copy of the FIR, they have to approach the commissioner. (Trial court), however, directed that we supply a copy," the lawyer said. 

 "List it today if in order," Justice Manmohan said. On Thursday, Special Judge Hardeep Kaur extended till January 5 the custody of four accused -- Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde and Neelam Devi -- arrested in the Parliament security breach case. On an application by Neelam, the trial court also directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to hand over a copy of the FIR to her counsel. 

 "The concerned IO (investigating officer) is directed to furnish the copy of the present FIR to the applicant/accused as per law," the court said. -- PTI
