'Pained' 22 hrs in RS lost in disruptions: Dhankhar
December 22, 2023  10:58
image
Hitting out at the disturbances in the Upper House during the just concluded Winter Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Thursday said that he is pained after learning that 22 hours were lost due to 'avoidable disruptions' adding that weaponizing them as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our Constitutional obligation. 

 The Rajya Sabha Chairman after the conclusion of the 262nd Session of the Rajya Sabha, said that the productivity of the Upper House stood at 79 per cent. 

 "We were able to transact business for 65 hours during the 14 sittings and addressed over 2300 Questions from treasury and the opposition benches. During the period over 4300 papers were laid on the Table. 

"I am pained to state that nearly 22 hours were lost due to avoidable disruptions adversely impacting our overall productivity that finally stood at 79 percent. 

"Weaponizing disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy doesn't resonate with our constitutional obligation of keeping the interest of people at large above any other political considerations," he said.

 During his address, he said the Rajya Sabha MPs successfully undertook significant legislative activities with informed and insightful debate. -- ANI
