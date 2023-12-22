Opposition MPs wanted to be suspended: BJP





While addressing a press briefing in the national capital, Joshi said that a total of 19 bills including Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 were passed in the Parliament on Thursday.





While these bills were passed in the Parliament, 146 MPs were suspended over the ruckus created for demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Parliament security breach.





"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the three bills -- Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 were passed in Parliament yesterday. A total of 19 bills were passed in Parliament in the winter session," the Union Minister said.





Hitting out at the opposition over the suspension of MPs, Joshi said, "They themselves came and said to suspend them. Congress Party has such a low-level strategy."





Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was also present at the press briefing lashed out at the Opposition over the suspension of MPs and said that they were deliberately looking for revenge after the defeat in the assembly elections.





"The Speaker is the custodian of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Speaker is saying repeatedly that he is responsible for the security. Why are they not trusting what the Speaker is saying? They were deliberately looking for revenge after the defeat in the assembly elections. They had been planning internally and they got the opportunity," Meghwal said.

A day after the Parliament's Winter Session was adjourned sine die, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the opposition leaders over the suspension of MPs from both the Houses of Parliament and said that they themselves said to suspend them.