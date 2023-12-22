Nitish chairs high-level meeting to review Covid situation in Bihar





The meeting was also attended by deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, and top government officials.





Additional chief secretary, health, Pratyay Amrit said two cases of the JN.1 variant have so far been detected in the state.





The two patients had a travel history, and are in home isolation, he said.





Amrit said the health department was maintaining due diligence to keep the contagion under check.





Kumar said while there was no need for panic, the department must ramp up the testing rate and adequate availability of drugs, equipment, oxygen cylinders and manpower be ensured at all hospitals.





The chief minister also called for spread of awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour through social media and other channels, and issued instructions that hospital staff must be told to wear masks. -- PTI

