Man jailed for assault on wife in UK to be deported to India
December 22, 2023  21:47
A 28-year-old man sentenced to six years' imprisonment for an attack on his estranged wife in a UK shopping centre car park has been handed an indefinite restraining order against contacting her and is set to be deported to India. 

Varinder Singh was caught on CCTV from the Broadway shopping centre complex in Bradford, northern England, strangling his victim into a state of semi-consciousness before manhandling her into the back of his vehicle. 

According to a local court report in the Telegraph & Argus' newspaper, another clip from the car park exit then showed the victim managing to get out of the rear door of the vehicle before Singh deliberately drove at her. 

The reality is that this was serious violence committed in the context of a relationship in which you sought to control and dominate your wife, Recorder Bryan Cox, presiding over a hearing at Bradford Crown Court this week, told Singh. 

The CCTV shows you driving your motor car at your victim at some speed. You plainly intended to inflict serious injury. 

It is a matter of pure good fortune that you did not cause much greater physical injuries, the judge said. -- PTI
