RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala woman scribe booked over shoe attack on bus carrying CM, ministers
December 22, 2023  22:10
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala police arraigned a woman television journalist as the fifth accused in a recent incident of hurling shoes at a bus, in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling, by the activists of the Kerala Students' Union. 

KSU is the students' wing of the opposition Congress. 

A shoe was reportedly thrown at the special bus when the CM and his cabinet colleagues were travelling through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme early this month. 

The Kurupumpady police in Kochi, which probed the incident, already registered a case against four identified KSU workers in the incident. 

Now, Vineetha VG, the reporter of Malayalam news channel Twenty Four, was also arraigned as accused in the case, the police said. 

Confirming the development, a senior police officer said a case in this regard was registered on December 10 and the journalist was arraigned later after "understanding that she also had her own role in the incident." 

"We had registered a case against four persons we identified on the spot under various sections of IPC. When the investigation progressed and the details were collected, she was also arraigned," he said. 

He also said that more persons might be arraigned in the case in the coming days. 

However, he was not ready to specify what crime was committed by the woman journalist and under which section of IPC she was booked. 

The officer said this would be decided only after a detailed interrogation. 

In recently issued summons to the reporter, police said: "During the investigation, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President of...
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President of...

Hardly 24 hours have passed since the formation of the new wrestling federation and trouble has started brewing within the sports body with Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab demanding postponement of the junior Nationals, saying the...

Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn
Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $9.11 billion to $615.97 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had...

'Case against him genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Case against him genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face

"Public does not who 'Kharge Pharge' is. Even I don't know he was the president of Congress. Nobody knows him. Masses don't know him. The public knows Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar should become prime minister. He is popular all over...

How India gained advantage over Australia
How India gained advantage over Australia

India wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh on Friday said playing as per merit of the ball and being judicious helped the hosts gain advantage over Australia in the ongoing one-off Test in Mumbai.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances