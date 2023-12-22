Kerala woman scribe booked over shoe attack on bus carrying CM, ministers

The Kerala police arraigned a woman television journalist as the fifth accused in a recent incident of hurling shoes at a bus, in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling, by the activists of the Kerala Students' Union.





KSU is the students' wing of the opposition Congress.





A shoe was reportedly thrown at the special bus when the CM and his cabinet colleagues were travelling through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme early this month.





The Kurupumpady police in Kochi, which probed the incident, already registered a case against four identified KSU workers in the incident.





Now, Vineetha VG, the reporter of Malayalam news channel Twenty Four, was also arraigned as accused in the case, the police said.





Confirming the development, a senior police officer said a case in this regard was registered on December 10 and the journalist was arraigned later after "understanding that she also had her own role in the incident."





"We had registered a case against four persons we identified on the spot under various sections of IPC. When the investigation progressed and the details were collected, she was also arraigned," he said.





He also said that more persons might be arraigned in the case in the coming days.





However, he was not ready to specify what crime was committed by the woman journalist and under which section of IPC she was booked.





The officer said this would be decided only after a detailed interrogation.





In recently issued summons to the reporter, police said: "During the investigation, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation." -- PTI