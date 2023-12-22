RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka to withdraw ban on hijab tomorrow: Sidda
December 22, 2023  22:25
File image
File image
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the restrictions on wearing hijab (head scarf) in educational institutions in the state will be lifted from December 23, saying choice of dress and food is personal and no one should interfere in it. 

Speaking at the inauguration of three police stations in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, the Chief Minister said no one should indulge in vote bank politics. 

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Siddaramaiah said, "They say 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Cooperation of all, Development of all) but sidelining those wearing caps, burqa and sporting beard. Is this what they mean?" 

When someone in the crowd asked about restrictions on wearing hijab, the CM said, "No (restrictions). You can wear Hijab. I have instructed (the officials) that there will be no restriction from tomorrow onwards. You can wear and eat whatever you want. It's up to you." 

"... your choices are yours and my choices are mine. it's that simple," Siddaramaiah said amid the cheering crowd. 

"I wear dhoti and kurta, and you wear pant and shirt. It's your choice. What's wrong in this?" he asked. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President of...
Trouble brews in new WFI! Secretary accuses President of...

Hardly 24 hours have passed since the formation of the new wrestling federation and trouble has started brewing within the sports body with Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab demanding postponement of the junior Nationals, saying the...

Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn
Forex reserves jump $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn

India's forex reserves jumped $9.11 billion to $615.97 billion in the week ended December 15 and the quantum of increase is one of the highest for a week, according to RBI data. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had...

'Case against him genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail
'Case against him genuine': Court rejects Sanjay Singh's bail

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face
'Who's Kharge-Pharge': Nitish's MLA on INDIA face

"Public does not who 'Kharge Pharge' is. Even I don't know he was the president of Congress. Nobody knows him. Masses don't know him. The public knows Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar should become prime minister. He is popular all over...

How India gained advantage over Australia
How India gained advantage over Australia

India wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh on Friday said playing as per merit of the ball and being judicious helped the hosts gain advantage over Australia in the ongoing one-off Test in Mumbai.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances