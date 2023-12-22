Karnataka to withdraw ban on hijab tomorrow: Sidda





Speaking at the inauguration of three police stations in Nanjangud in Mysuru district, the Chief Minister said no one should indulge in vote bank politics.





Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Siddaramaiah said, "They say 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (Cooperation of all, Development of all) but sidelining those wearing caps, burqa and sporting beard. Is this what they mean?"





When someone in the crowd asked about restrictions on wearing hijab, the CM said, "No (restrictions). You can wear Hijab. I have instructed (the officials) that there will be no restriction from tomorrow onwards. You can wear and eat whatever you want. It's up to you."





"... your choices are yours and my choices are mine. it's that simple," Siddaramaiah said amid the cheering crowd.





"I wear dhoti and kurta, and you wear pant and shirt. It's your choice. What's wrong in this?" he asked. -- PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the restrictions on wearing hijab (head scarf) in educational institutions in the state will be lifted from December 23, saying choice of dress and food is personal and no one should interfere in it.