India's forex reserves jump by $9 bn to $615 bn last week: RBI
December 22, 2023  22:58
India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion in the week ending December 15, 2023. 

This increase is one of the highest for a week and marks a 20-month high, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.  

India's foreign exchange reserves include cash, bank deposits, bonds, and other financial assets denominated in currencies other than the Indian rupee. 

Notably, stronger foreign currency reserves allow developing market central banks to "buffer their currencies against sharp declines by supplying dollars to the market" at times of volatility.  

India's foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose $8.349 billion to $545.048 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed. 

FCA includes the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.  

Gold reserves during the week rose by $446 million to $47.577 billion.  

Before December 15 week, India's total foreign exchange reserves rose from $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion.  

In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves touched an all-time high of about $645 billion. 

Much of the decline since then can be attributed to a rise in the cost of imported goods in 2022.  

Also, the relative fall in forex reserves was largely because the RBI intervened in the market to defend the subsequent depreciation in the rupee against a surging US dollar.  -- ANI
