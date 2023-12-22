'India to be among fastest-growing nations next fiscal'





"Demand will remain strong for cement, electricity and petroleum products, with high-frequency data in 2023 sustained at well above pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. India's rising infrastructure spending will also boost steel demand. Car sales will continue to rise, despite our expectation of moderation after robust growth in 2023," Fitch said in a report on Friday.





India is currently the world's fifth-largest economy, following the US, China, Germany, and Japan. By 2030, India's GDP is projected to exceed Japan's, making India the second-largest economy in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fitch Ratings expects India to be among the world's fastest-growing countries, with resilient GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in 2024-25. For the current financial year 2023-24, it pegs GDP growth at 6.9 per cent.