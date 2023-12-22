RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gulmarg 'sold out' as tourists throng to Kashmir for Christmas, New Year
December 22, 2023  16:40
image
Tourists are heading to Kashmir in droves to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year, with hotels at the famous destinations in the valley sold out for the weeks ahead, especially in anticipation of snowfall.

Officials said tourists are making a beeline to Kashmir, especially to the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, and Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag.

 Describing it as a positive indication, Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said he was confident that the winter months would be successful for Kashmir's tourism. 

"The way the numbers and trends are coming, with both domestic as well as foreign tourists, my expectation is that the winters will be a grand success. Destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are already sold out. Gulmarg is totally sold out for Christmas and the New Year's Eve. This is a very positive indication," he said. 

 Gulmarg, the tourist destination at an altitude of 8,000 feet, 50 km north of summer capital Srinagar, is also known as the 'Switzerland of Asia'. Shah said warm hospitality of the people of Kashmir and all the stakeholders have played an important role in reviving tourism. 

 The tourism department has lined up various activities to enrich the experience of New Year revellers as a number of programmes have been planned for the New Year's Eve, including a musical evening, a firecracker show, night skiing, and torch skiing. 

 Asif Burza, a young hotelier who is the managing director of Ahad Hotels and Resorts a chain of hotels across various destinations in the valley - said the recent snowfall has increased tourist influx to Kashmir. 

 The tourist arrivals and bookings are looking great. Hotels in Gulmarg are fully booked, while occupancy in Pahalgam and even in Srinagar is very good, Burza told PTI.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Didn't want to suspend Opposition MPs, but...: Union minister
Didn't want to suspend Opposition MPs, but...: Union minister

Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was not keen to suspend MPs from Lok Sabha, but opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues.

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Security and defence experts have called for immediate strengthening of the security management and intelligence network along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region, which witnessed the killing of 59 people, including 24 security...

India in South Africa: Virat Kohli returns home due to 'family emergency'
India in South Africa: Virat Kohli returns home due to 'family emergency'

However, he is expected to be back in time for the first Test against South Africa, starting on December 26.

AAP's Sanjay Singh to remain in jail as bail rejected
AAP's Sanjay Singh to remain in jail as bail rejected

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Salaar Review: Adrenaline-Filled Action Ride
Salaar Review: Adrenaline-Filled Action Ride

The play-off between Prabhas and Prithviraj is the high-octane fuel that lends Salaar momentum, observes Mayur Sanap.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances