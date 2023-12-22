RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt school kids in K'taka forced to clean toilets
December 22, 2023  15:44
File pic
File pic
Close on the heels of an incident in Kolar where school students were 'forced' to clean the soakpit, another incident of pupils being allegedly asked to clean toilets at a government school in Bengaluru has come to light.

In a viral video, some of the students were purportedly seen cleaning the toilet at Andrahalli in the city. 

Following the incident, parents of students expressed outrage and staged a protest outside the school campus demanding strict action against its administration. 

 Acting swiftly, the education department suspended the headmistress of the school, officials said. 

 Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters here that he has called a meeting at 3 pm to inquire about the incident and assured strict action in the matter. "I will inquire about it and get the actual report. There was another similar incident in the past and we have taken legal action against it," he said. 

 Noting that children should be raised properly and made strong, Shivakumar said there are arrangements to clean toilets in schools. "We shouldn't misuse the children. Earlier NSS, Seva Dal camps use to give training for kids to clean the garden, planting the saplings but we haven't given anyone permission to rope in children for cleaning the toilets," he pointed out.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field
Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field

Former US Open champions Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu will headline the qualifying field for the Australian Open as they look to reignite their careers in 2024 following struggles with injuries.

Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA
Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran considers absolute poverty a more direct and pressing concern for India. He argues that inequality is a relative concept. Simultaneously, with formerly economically deprived sections...

How Women Change The Political Game
How Women Change The Political Game

More than ever before, women voters can make or mar a political party's electoral fortunes.

It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach
It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach

England suffered a second successive white-ball series defeat to West Indies on Thursday after losing the fifth Twenty20 by four wickets but coach Matthew Mott said they will take valuable lessons from the tour into next year's World Cup.

French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India had invited United States President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances