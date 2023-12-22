Govt school kids in K'taka forced to clean toilets





In a viral video, some of the students were purportedly seen cleaning the toilet at Andrahalli in the city.





Following the incident, parents of students expressed outrage and staged a protest outside the school campus demanding strict action against its administration.





Acting swiftly, the education department suspended the headmistress of the school, officials said.





Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar told reporters here that he has called a meeting at 3 pm to inquire about the incident and assured strict action in the matter. "I will inquire about it and get the actual report. There was another similar incident in the past and we have taken legal action against it," he said.





Noting that children should be raised properly and made strong, Shivakumar said there are arrangements to clean toilets in schools. "We shouldn't misuse the children. Earlier NSS, Seva Dal camps use to give training for kids to clean the garden, planting the saplings but we haven't given anyone permission to rope in children for cleaning the toilets," he pointed out.

