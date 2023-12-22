RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


France grounds Nicaragua-bound plane with 303 Indians
December 22, 2023  23:45
A Nicaragua-bound flight carrying more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, has been grounded in France over suspected 'human trafficking'. 

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," stated Embassy of India in France in a post on X. 

More details soon. -- ANI
