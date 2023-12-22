RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cops conduct psychological tests on Parl accused
December 22, 2023  16:47
image
The Delhi Police Special Cell conducted psycho-analysis tests of all accused in the Parliament security breach case.

All these tests were conducted in a government institute located in Rohini, said police.

The psycho-analysis test of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, and Mahesh Kumawat was also conducted. Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case.

As per the information received from the officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell is getting the new SIMs of all the accused activated, after which further secrets behind the conspiracy may be revealed from the mobile phone SIMs through the cloud.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Husband gives triple talaq on phone as wife refuses to...
Husband gives triple talaq on phone as wife refuses to...

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma on Friday said based on the complaint lodged by Tarannum, a case has been registered against her husband Mohammad Raseed at the Dhanepur police station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and the matter is being...

HC stays trial court order to provide FIR copy to Parliament breach accused
HC stays trial court order to provide FIR copy to Parliament breach accused

The execution of the order dated December 21 stands stayed till the next date of hearing.

Wrestler Bajrang to return Padma Shri
Wrestler Bajrang to return Padma Shri

'It is Bajrang Punia's personal decision to return the Padma Shri. The WFI polls were held in fair and democratic manner. We will still try to persuade Bajrang to reverse his decision to return Padma Shri.'

Didn't want to suspend Opposition MPs, but...: Union minister
Didn't want to suspend Opposition MPs, but...: Union minister

Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was not keen to suspend MPs from Lok Sabha, but opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues.

Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt
Why terrorists are active in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Security and defence experts have called for immediate strengthening of the security management and intelligence network along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region, which witnessed the killing of 59 people, including 24 security...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances