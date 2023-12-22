Cops conduct psychological tests on Parl accused





All these tests were conducted in a government institute located in Rohini, said police.





The psycho-analysis test of Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the conspiracy, and Mahesh Kumawat was also conducted. Mahesh Kumawat is the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case.





As per the information received from the officials, the Delhi Police Special Cell is getting the new SIMs of all the accused activated, after which further secrets behind the conspiracy may be revealed from the mobile phone SIMs through the cloud.

