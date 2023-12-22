RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


British Airways plane returns to Delhi due to technical issue
December 22, 2023  22:41
File image
A British Airways plane enroute to London returned to the national capital on Friday morning due to a technical issue, according to sources. 

The aircraft, which took off at around 0945 hours, returned soon due to fire indication lights. 

There were more than 200 people onboard, one of the sources said. 

As per information on flight tracking website Flightradar24, the flight BA 142 was operated with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. 

The source also said the flight was cancelled for the day. Further details could not be immediately ascertained. -- PTI
