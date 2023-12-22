RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bajrang Punia writes to PM: I'm returning Padma Shri
December 22, 2023  17:28
Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at the presser
Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia decides to return Padma Shri in protest over Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist's election as WFI president. 

Punia has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, returning his Padma Shri award protesting Sanjay Singh's appointment.

"I am returning my Padmashree award to the Prime Minister. This is just my letter to announce that. This is my statement," Bajrang Punia tweeted.

On Thursday, Brij Bhushan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected the president of the Wrestling Federation of India winning 13 of the 15 posts. Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat addressed a press conference after Singh's election in which Sakshi announced that she would quit the sport as a mark of protest. 

"We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat," Sakshi said as she kept her shoe on the table with tears in her eyes.
