Ask BJP in what plane PM travels, responds Sidda





Amid the Congress' crowdfunding campaign, the BJP on Friday launched an attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state minister Ahmed Khan saying that at a time when their party is asking for donations, the two leaders are travelling in a 'private jet'.





Responding to this, a visibly angry Siddaramaiah said, "Ask BJP people in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in. He travels alone in a 60 seater aircraft."





Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil also backed the Karnataka Chief Minister saying, "When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he travelled in the costliest aircraft brought in especially for him from UAE."





Earlier in the day, BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed the Karnataka Congress saying that the duo had 'happy moments' in a private jet while they were travelling to Delhi to seek drought funds' release from the Centre.





Posting a video of Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed with the state Chief Minister on the social media platform, X, Malviya wrote, "On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times."

