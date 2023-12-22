RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ask BJP in what plane PM travels, responds Sidda
December 22, 2023  15:13
Karnataka CM in the private plane
Karnataka CM in the private plane
Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their reaction in connection to the video of him and his ministers travelling by a luxury jet to Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said, "Ask BJP people in what plane PM Modi travels in". 

 Amid the Congress' crowdfunding campaign, the BJP on Friday launched an attack on Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state minister Ahmed Khan saying that at a time when their party is asking for donations, the two leaders are travelling in a 'private jet'. 

 Responding to this, a visibly angry Siddaramaiah said, "Ask BJP people in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in. He travels alone in a 60 seater aircraft." 

 Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil also backed the Karnataka Chief Minister saying, "When PM Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, he travelled in the costliest aircraft brought in especially for him from UAE." 

 Earlier in the day, BJP leader Amit Malviya slammed the Karnataka Congress saying that the duo had 'happy moments' in a private jet while they were travelling to Delhi to seek drought funds' release from the Centre. 

 Posting a video of Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed with the state Chief Minister on the social media platform, X, Malviya wrote, "On the one hand, Congress is pretending to crowdfund and didn't even serve samosas in I.N.D.I Alliance meeting, on the other, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Cabinet Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Affairs in Karnataka Govt, is flaunting his pictures with CM Siddaramaiah in a private jet. They apparently had 'happy moments' traveling together to Delhi, to seek funds for drought relief. Irony died a million times."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field
Former US Open champions headline Australian Open qualifying field

Former US Open champions Dominic Thiem and Emma Raducanu will headline the qualifying field for the Australian Open as they look to reignite their careers in 2024 following struggles with injuries.

Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA
Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran considers absolute poverty a more direct and pressing concern for India. He argues that inequality is a relative concept. Simultaneously, with formerly economically deprived sections...

How Women Change The Political Game
How Women Change The Political Game

More than ever before, women voters can make or mar a political party's electoral fortunes.

It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach
It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach

England suffered a second successive white-ball series defeat to West Indies on Thursday after losing the fifth Twenty20 by four wickets but coach Matthew Mott said they will take valuable lessons from the tour into next year's World Cup.

French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
French President Macron to be Republic Day chief guest

India had invited United States President Joe Biden to grace the occasion but he expressed inability to travel to New Delhi in January.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances