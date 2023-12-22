RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'30 Pakistani terrorists may be active in Rajouri'
December 22, 2023  13:03
Fallen soldiers in the encounter last month at Rajouri
Fallen soldiers in the encounter last month at Rajouri
 Pakistan is trying to revive terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir as around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forest areas of the region, defence sources said on Friday.

The sources said the plan to revive terrorist activities in the area is part of a greater game plan by Pakistan and China to pressurise the Indian Army to remove troops from the Ladakh sector and redeploy forces in this area.

"There is a larger game plan by the Pakistan-China nexus to not allow India to ease out of the Jammu and Kashmir sector and deploy troops on the China border, especially in the Ladakh sector, where the PLA and Indian forces have been in a standoff for the last three years now," they said. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Dry Day Review: Jitendra Kumar Gets A Thumbs Up Again
Dry Day Review: Jitendra Kumar Gets A Thumbs Up Again

There is an authenticity and sense of purpose about Dry Day which is appealing, observes Deepa Gahlot.

Row over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's entry into Jagannath temple
Row over YouTuber Kamiya Jani's entry into Jagannath temple

Jatin Mohanty demanded the YouTuber's arrest under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

Stalin's Latest Headache
Stalin's Latest Headache

CM Stalin has a procedural problem. Nominating new ministers would entail his having to seek formal permission from governor R N Ravi. Stalin does not want to interact with the person of this governor, as far as possible, predicts N...

Salaar Review: Prabhas In Top Form
Salaar Review: Prabhas In Top Form

In Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Prashanth Neel ups the ante on all of the formulaic elements from KGF, instilling them with more ambition and technical dazzle that sustain his bonkers vision, observes Mayur Sanap.

NZ's Williamson, Jamieson withdrawn from Bangladesh T20 series
NZ's Williamson, Jamieson withdrawn from Bangladesh T20 series

New Zealand secured a one-day international series win over Bangladesh this week with a match to spare and the dead rubber will be played on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances