22 Covid JN1 cases in India, 1st patient recovers
December 22, 2023  17:55
Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country till Thursday, with 21 cases being reported from Goa and another from Kerala, official sources said. 

 In Goa, the sources said, no clustering of cases of the JN.1 variant has been seen and all infected people have recovered without complications. 

 Those infected had mild upper respiratory tract infection with symptoms of mild dry cough, sore throat with or without fever, they said. In November, 62 samples were sent to different INSACOG labs for whole genome sequencing for detection of the JN.1 variant, while in December, so far, 253 samples have been sent, the sources said on Friday. 

"A total of 22 cases of the JN.1 variant have been reported till December 21 in the country," an official source said. 

 The Kerala case, a 79-year-old woman, has recovered without complications. She had mild symptoms and was the first case of JN.1 to be detected in India. The detection was made on December 8. NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul on Monday had said that the scientific community in India is closely investigating the new variant but stressed on the need for states to ramp up testing and strengthen their surveillance systems. 

 Even though the number of cases is rising and the JN.1 sub-variant has been detected in the country, there is no cause of immediate concern as 92 per cent of those infected are opting for home-based treatment, indicating mild illness, officials said. 

 There is also no increase in hospitalisation rates and COVID-19 is an incidental finding in people hospitalised due to other medical conditions.
