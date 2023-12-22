RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


20,000 killed in Gaza, 80% population displaced
December 22, 2023  11:21
A 3-day-old baby unwell due to smoke inhalation at the site of an Israeli strike. Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Health officials in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip say more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war between Israel and Hamas. The figure, amounting to nearly 1% of the territory's prewar population, is a new reflection of the staggering cost of the war, which in just over 10 weeks has displaced more than 80% of Gaza's people and devastated wide swaths of the tiny coastal enclave. 

 Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that it has documented 20,057 deaths in the fighting. It does not differentiate between combatant and civilian deaths. It has previously said that roughly two-thirds of the dead were women or minors.
