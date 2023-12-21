RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


X (Twitter) services restored after hour-long outage
December 21, 2023  13:13
Social media platform X suffered an outage for over one hour on Thursday, as users complained about non-accessibility of posts on the platform. The services were back and posts became visible after sometime, but some users were unable to see several of their posts in recent past on the platform, formerly known as Twitter. 

 According to Downdetector, the complaints started surfacing around quarter to 11 am IST with over 4,000 users reporting about the glitch. Globally, 73,800 problem reports poured in on the outage. Around 64 per cent of the users reported about the glitch on X app and 29 per cent on the website, according to Downdetector. -- PTI
