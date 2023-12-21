With MPs suspended Parl passes CEC, EC Bill





The highly contentious bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha last week, even as the opposition staged a walkout.





The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 97 MPs suspended from the lower house.





This bill aims to establish procedures for the appointment of the three members of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

This bill directly conflicts with the Supreme Court's direction that the Election Commission should be selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). After this bill is passed, it will nullify the Supreme Court's direction.

