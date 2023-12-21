RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
We need to be cautious: WHO ex-top official on JN.1
December 21, 2023  23:15
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Dr Soumya Swaminathan
Amid the rising new JN.1 COVID-19 variant scare, former World Health Organisation chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan asserted that there is no need to panic currently as it is a variant of interest and not of concern.  

However, she urged people to be cautious by taking proper precautionary measures.  

Speaking to ANI exclusively, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former DG, of the Indian Council of Medical Research said, "We need to be cautious, but we don't need to worry because we don't have any data to suggest that this variant JN.1 is more severe or it's going to cause more pneumonia, more death."  

"I think what we need to do is try to take the normal preventive measures that we are all now familiar with. We were familiar with Omicron, so it's the same family. So not much has changed, but 1 or 2 new mutations have come up. And that's why I think WHO has said let's keep a watch on it. It's a variant of interest. It's not a variant of concern," she said.

She further advised precautions to avoid infection, "Avoid being in a very closed environment with very poor ventilation with toxic people without a mask. So do wear a mask if you're in that type of very close setting because prolonged exposure to somebody infected increases the risk of infection." -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPI-M reluctant
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPI-M reluctant

Navigating a history of animosity and mistrust, negotiations for a potential Congress-Trinamool Congress alliance in West Bengal face significant challenges while addressing the shared adversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the...

Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such 'malpractice' by political leaders.

Parliament approves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs
Parliament approves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel
Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel

The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday cancelled all the decisions taken by the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel, that had recently changed the Olympic selection criteria and announced hosting...

Parl passes bill allowing govt to take control of telecom services
Parl passes bill allowing govt to take control of telecom services

The Bill allows stopping of transmission and intercepting messages in case of public emergency, in the interest of the public, to prevent incitement for committing offence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances