Tiger dies of electrocution in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; one held
December 21, 2023  20:45
File image
A sub-adult tiger died of electrocution in a private farmland in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, forest officials said. 

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of the big cat in Sindewahi tehsil of the district, they said. 

A male sub-adult tiger aged around 1.5-2.5 years was found dead in a private farmland. 

The tiger died after coming in contact with a live wire there, a senior forest department official said. 

One person has been arrested over the tiger's death and more arrests will be made in this connection, said the official, adding that the carcass was sent for post-mortem. -- PTI
