Tie-up with AAP for LS polls suicidal: Punjab Cong leader





Addressing a party event, the former Punjab Minister said if such an alliance comes to a pass, he would prefer to sit at home instead of campaigning for the alliance candidates.





Ashu, who is currently the Working President of the Punjab Congress, asserted that the Congress is strong enough in Punjab to give a crushing defeat to the AAP and BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.





Ashu's statement comes as seat-sharing calculations continue apace in the INDIA bloc.





Earlier too, some Punjab Congress leaders voiced their sentiment against any tie-up with AAP for LS polls.





Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had a few weeks back said that the sentiments of party cadre in the state are against any alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. -- PTI

Punjab Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday said any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be "suicidal" as it would come at the risk of ignoring the party workers' sentiments.