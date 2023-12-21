RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Tie-up with AAP for LS polls suicidal: Punjab Cong leader
December 21, 2023  22:25
File image
File image
Punjab Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday said any alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be "suicidal" as it would come at the risk of ignoring the party workers' sentiments. 

Addressing a party event, the former Punjab Minister said if such an alliance comes to a pass, he would prefer to sit at home instead of campaigning for the alliance candidates. 

Ashu, who is currently the Working President of the Punjab Congress, asserted that the Congress is strong enough in Punjab to give a crushing defeat to the AAP and BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections. 

Ashu's statement comes as seat-sharing calculations continue apace in the INDIA bloc. 

Earlier too, some Punjab Congress leaders voiced their sentiment against any tie-up with AAP for LS polls. 

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa had a few weeks back said that the sentiments of party cadre in the state are against any alliance with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPI-M reluctant
TMC hopes for tie-up in Bengal; Cong, CPI-M reluctant

Navigating a history of animosity and mistrust, negotiations for a potential Congress-Trinamool Congress alliance in West Bengal face significant challenges while addressing the shared adversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, with the...

Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi
Rahul faces EC action over 'pickpocket' jibe at Modi

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Gandhi as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such 'malpractice' by political leaders.

Parliament approves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs
Parliament approves bill on process to appoint CEC, ECs

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel
Newly-elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel

The newly-elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday cancelled all the decisions taken by the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel, that had recently changed the Olympic selection criteria and announced hosting...

Parl passes bill allowing govt to take control of telecom services
Parl passes bill allowing govt to take control of telecom services

The Bill allows stopping of transmission and intercepting messages in case of public emergency, in the interest of the public, to prevent incitement for committing offence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances