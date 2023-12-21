RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Thoothukudi remains inundated amid heavy rainfall
December 21, 2023  19:17
image
A holiday has been announced for all the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound the regions in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

"A holiday has been announced in all schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district tomorrow," District Collector of Thoothukudi said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the state government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people in the wake of the situation.

"Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.

He further said that as many as 12,653 people have been rescued and are staying at the 14 relief camps.

"I have advised district collectors and the official to immediately provide food and other needful items to those who were staying in relief camps," he added.

The CM further said that he has requested excess money for the southern districts of the state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On December 19, I met PM in Delhi, I requested him to provide relief funds to Tamil Nadu and 2000 cr excess money for Southern districts," he said.   -- ANI
