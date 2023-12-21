Tharoor: Time to start writing obits for Parl democracy





The Congress leader was part of the suspended MPs' march from the Parliament building to Vijay Chowk to protest against the suspension of opposition lawmakers, who were demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the December 13 security breach incident.





Tharoor, the suspended Lok Sabha MP said, "The message is very simple, in a Parliamentary democracy we are looking at a situation in which the government, whose responsibility is to run the Parliament, is not taking its responsibility seriously."





He said that the Centre showed no willingness to honour the convention of Parliamentary democracy.





"A major security breach occurs, instead of fulfilling his duty as a minister, (Shah), insults Parliamentary democracy by not only refusing to appear in the House, which is his duty, but also going outside and issuing press statements, saying all the things that he could have said in the House," Tharoor said.





"In the conventions of Parliamentary democracy that is the rule. But it wasn't done. So from our point of view, what the government did was unacceptable and showed no willingness to honour the convention of Parliamentary democracy. Secondly, when Parliamentarians demanded the presence of the Home Minister and discussion on the issue, they were instead suspended," he added. -- ANI

Hitting out at the Centre over the bulk suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that the moment has come to start writing 'obituaries for the Parliamentary democracy' in our country.